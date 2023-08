This photo, posted to the Old Kelowna Facebook page, shows a beautiful shot of historic Bernard Avenue towards the lake in 1910. The photo was taken from the First United Church (then Presbyterian) bell tower at the corner of Richter and Bernard. Steven James shared the photo with Old Kelowna.

