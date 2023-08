This historic photo share to the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Steven James is a late 1940s Ribelin picture titled, “Kelowna From Knox Mt. B.C.” The Sun-Rype plant is at the lower right of the photo. The company was incorporated in 1946 as BC Fruit Processing Ltd. On April 2, 1959, after 13 years, BC Fruit Processing Ltd. changed its name to Sun-Rype Products Ltd. (Old Kelowna/Facebook)

~ Old Kelowna, Facebook

historyKelownaLocal History