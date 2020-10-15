A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo might be recognized as the current location of Kelly O’Brians on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna. However, in 1990, the building actually held the restaurant Jonathan L. Segals.

Originally the building was home to the Royal Bank of Canada, constructed in 1910 of prink granite from the LeFroy Quarry at Okanagan Landing.

The photo was shared to the Old Kelowna Facebook page, and according to its administrators, the Royal Bank was the second bank to open in Kelowna.

