A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Meikle’s Department store on Bernard Avenue, circa 1950.

This was the fourth building to sit at this location with the first, which was built in 1893, burning down in 1903, the second moving locations and the third, built in 1906, also being destroyed in a fire.

Currently, Blendz Coffee is situated where Meikle’s Department store used to be.

In 1937, the name of the business was changed to George A. Meikle Ltd., and for the next thirty years, Meikle’s and Fumerton’s competed as the town’s two leading ‘department’ stores, according to the Old Kelowna Facebook page.

Meikle’s was sold to Field’s Stores in 1969.

