A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is a portrait of Cliff Renfrew, Tony Pooley and Lowell Dunsmore with a Gypsy Moth aircraft.

The photo was taken in 1935, from the Rutland airstrip.

Titled Tony Pooley pilot, the photo was donated to the Okanagan Archive Trust Society by Monty Demara.

The Kelowna International Airport’s official history took off in 1946 when Kelowna residents voted 466 to 460 in favour of purchasing the 320-acre Dickson Ranch in Ellison for $20,000.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Central School celebrates 100 years

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.