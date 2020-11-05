A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the Kelowna Sawmill Ltd. after it was purchased by Stan Simpson from David Lloyd-Jones in 1942.

According to the Forest History Association of British Columbia, the sawmill was destroyed by a fire a year after Simpson made the purchase and rather than rebuild the operations were consolidated with the mill at the Manhattan Beach location.

The land occupied by the sawmill, which was about 11 acres in size, was sold to the city at the cost of cleaning up the site after the fire.

The condition of the sale was that it be used for the “pleasure and enjoyment of the citizens” and that no commercial or industrial activity be allowed on the site.

Today, this is the present location of the Kelowna civic centre, including City Hall, the Memorial Arena, the Centennial Museum, the provincial government building and the yacht club.

