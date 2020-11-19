This historic photo is of Big White circa 1966. The photo was shared to the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Paul J. Vanderwood. A tee-bar can be seen running in the background behind the skiers at the top of the mountain.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

The top of Big White circa 1966

This historic photo is of Big White circa 1966.

The photo was shared to the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Paul J. Vanderwood.

A tee-bar can be seen running in the background behind the skiers at the top of the mountain.

