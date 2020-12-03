This historic photo is of the Canamara Beach Motel, which was located at 3756 Lakeshore Road. The photo appeared on a postcard that was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Shari Neveu. On the back of the postcard the following description appeared: Situated in Okanagan Valley on famous Lake Okanagan, offering safe sand beach, spectacular view, Color Cable T.V., air conditioning, fully furnished kitchenettes, boat ramp and mooring. Handy to golfing, riding, etc: restful atmosphere. The hotel was built by Americans Bette and Russ Davis, who moved to Kelowna with their son in 1969. The two sold the hotel in 1971.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Canamara Beach Motel located on Lakeshore Road

This historic photo is of the Canamara Beach Motel, which was located at 3756 Lakeshore Road.

The photo appeared on a postcard that was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Shari Neveu.

On the back of the postcard the following description appeared:

Situated in Okanagan Valley on famous Lake Okanagan, offering safe sand beach, spectacular view, Color Cable T.V., air conditioning, fully furnished kitchenettes, boat ramp and mooring. Handy to golfing, riding, etc: restful atmosphere.

The hotel was built by Americans Bette and Russ Davis, who moved to Kelowna with their son in 1969. The two sold the hotel in 1971.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gifts that make a difference in the North Okanagan

Just Posted

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov - AFP)
Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections

570 cases are active; 18 in hospital

NERDS partnered with Cybersmile to provide a fun way of accessing mental health help for young people. (NERDS)
Receive mental health help while playing videogames

Candy brand NERDS and Cybersmile partnered to create an island on Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(File photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap real estate markets not slowing down

Residential sales in the Central, North Okanagan and Shuswap beat last year’s sales by 71 per cent

A crowd of approximately 6,500 packed into Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna to ring in 2018. (Contributed)
Downtown Kelowna New Year’s celebration cancelled

The popular New York New Year’s event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

(Google Maps)
UPDATE: COVID-19 case confirmed at Mar Jok, Rutland Senior Secondary

School District 23 said the individual is now self-isolating

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

(Google Maps)
Osoyoos Credit Union staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The credit union made the announcement Dec. 1

An Enderby restaurant and pub was shut down Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2020 as a precaution after a guest reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. (Howard Johnson photo)
North Okanagan pub reopens after COVID-19 scare

After a guest reportedly tested positive for the virus, staff test results came back negative

Alix Longland
Trauma resources ready for North Okanagan refugees

Family Resource Centre working with UBCO social work grad to reach out to local refugees

Elkhart Gas Station, located on Highway 97C about 60 kilometres west of Peachland, opened in November 2020. (Google maps)
The Okanagan Connector now has a gas station

The highway previously ran for over 117 kilometres without a place to fuel up

The Hughes’ Grinch was stolen from their front yard Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The Santa suit the Grinch is wearing is 50 years old and has sentimental value. It was once worn by April Hughes’ dad. (Hughes photo)
Grinch stolen from Penticton home is ‘irreplaceable’

The Hughes have had a Christmas display for 25 years on Grandy Avenue in Penticton

Midway RCMP’s Cpl. Phil Peters spoke at Greenwood’s city council meeting Monday, Nov. 23. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
B.C. Mountie builds fire to warm suspect with hypothermia prior to rescue

Cpl. Phil Peters said the civilian helped police track, apprehend and eventually rescue the suspect

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Revelstoke COVID-19 cluster linked to non-essential travel: Horgan

There have been 46 cases of COVID-19 in the community

Most Read