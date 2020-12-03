A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the Canamara Beach Motel, which was located at 3756 Lakeshore Road.

The photo appeared on a postcard that was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Shari Neveu.

On the back of the postcard the following description appeared:

Situated in Okanagan Valley on famous Lake Okanagan, offering safe sand beach, spectacular view, Color Cable T.V., air conditioning, fully furnished kitchenettes, boat ramp and mooring. Handy to golfing, riding, etc: restful atmosphere.

The hotel was built by Americans Bette and Russ Davis, who moved to Kelowna with their son in 1969. The two sold the hotel in 1971.

