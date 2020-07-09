A look back at Kelowna’s past

Check out this historic photo of Kelowna from the early 1900s

This photo, posted to the Old Kelowna Facebook page, shows wagons and horses lining up on Ellis Street to drop of their loads of produce at Occidental Canners Ltd.

The building is now home to the expanded BNA Brewing Co and Eatery.

This building was one of the many packing houses in Kelowna.

Editors of the Facebook page sourced the image from a City of Kelowna document for a Heritage Alteration Permit for roof signage for the Laurel Packinghouse.

The photo is not dated but but appears to be sometime in the 1910’s.

READ MORE: Our pictures in history

Inside the undefined world of a Rainbow Family gathering in B.C.

