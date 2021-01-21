A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Kelowna’s dance band ‘The Pettman Imperials’.

The photo was shared to the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Ali Richardson whose grandfather Charles Pettman played drums in the band.

While it’s unclear who is playing the saxophone, from the back the members are; Chas Buckland , Harold Pettman, Tiny Walrod. In the front is Carl Buckland, Charles Pettman and Kay Buckland.

Harold and his brother Charles started the band in the 1930s, and played weekly at the Aquatic Club in City Park.

