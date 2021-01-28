A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Kelowna City Park aquatic facilities in 1954.

The recently renovated facilities were remodelled to create the new Ogopogo Stadium and Pool capable of seating 5,000 spectators. This facility hosted sporting activities as well as dances, banquets, weddings, meetings, concerts, and water musicals.

The Ogopogo Stadium also hosted Canadian Championships in rowing, diving, swimming, hydroplane and speedboat races.

The photo was originally posted to the group Old Kelowna on Facebook back in 2014.

