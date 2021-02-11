A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Cold Sands Beach in Kelowna’s City Park, circa 1912. In the background is a 12-foot wide raised wooden promenade that can be seen stretching down to the Regatta Pavilion and Grandstands. Cold Sands Beach, is now part of City Park near the Bernard Avenue entrance, and was named as such because of the shallow water that continued a fair way out into Okanagan Lake. Hot Sands Beach was on the other side of the grandstands and named for the blazing southwest sun that shone on that beach all day long. The photo was posted to the Old Kelowna Facebook group from the Kelowna Public Archives.

