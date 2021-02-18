A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Bernard Avenue, looking towards Okanagan Lake, circa the 1920s. The Palace Hotel is featured on the right. According to the Facebook group Old Kelowna, where the photo was shared by Pat Royce, the hotel was built in 1905 by T.E. Crowell of Vernon and owned by John Milligan. The old Palace Hotel consisted of a large sitting room and office. The bedrooms were on the two upper floors, with only one bathroom on each floor. In 1928, a group of local citizens bought the hotel and moved it to the back of the lot, to become a kitchen. A new hotel was built in front and called the Royal Anne Hotel, after a popular variety of cherries grown in local orchards at the time.

