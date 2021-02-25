A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Queensway Street in 1958, which used to be the off-ramp for the ferry to West Kelowna. To the right is the historic Willow Inn, which served as the Greyhound Bus terminal for years, in addition to being a popular restaurant and working man’s pub. It was also a strip bar and not exactly the tamest place in town. It once stood at 235 Queensway Ave. in Kelowna before being demolished in 2009. (Steven James photo)

The photo was shared with Old Kelowna by Steven James.

