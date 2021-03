This historic photo is of Frasier Motors located on KLO Road and Benvoulin Road, circa 1960.

The photo was posted to the Old Kelowna Facebook page, by James Frasier.

James’ father Everett and grandfather Charles owned the business.

Everett was born in Alberta and moved to B.C. with most of his siblings in 1957. He worked as a mechanic in his dad Charles’ garage first in Winfield and then in Kelowna.

