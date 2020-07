A postcard showing the S.S. Sicamous in Kelowna

In this undated photo the S.S. Sicamous can be seen on Okanagan Lake coming to the docks in Kelowna.

The photo was donated to the Facebook page Old Kelowna, by Barbara Schmidt.

Schmidt donated a series of postcards that featured scenes from historic Kelowna.

The S.S. Sicamous is preserved in Penticton, where it serves as a museum and heritage site.

