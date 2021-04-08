A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the Rutland Elementary School in 1952. The school was build in 1913 and is located at 770 Rutland Road North. For 90 years the building served first as a school to all grades and also as a public space for meetings, dances, and other community events. This school continued to serve elementary students until September 2003, when it was closed and the new Rutland Elementary School opened. Today, the school building has been converted into a stratified lot with multi-family residences. (Contributed)

This historic photo is of the Rutland Elementary School, circa 1952.

The school was build in 1913 and is located at 770 Rutland Road North.

For 90 years the building served first as a school to all grades and also as a public space for meetings, dances, and other community events.

This school continued to serve elementary students until September 2003, when it was closed and the new Rutland Elementary School building opened.

Today, the school building has been converted into a stratified lot with multi-family residences.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.