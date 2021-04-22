A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the Okanagan Hill Climb, which took place from 1962 to 1965. The Okanagan Hill Climb came before the Knox Mountain Hill Climb and was held in Okanagan Centre starting on Camp Road and running up past the present-day location of Gray Monk Winery. According to the Facebook group Old Kelowna, the race was so popular that drivers from circuits like Westwood in Coquitlam and other race tracks around the Pacific Northwest would make the trip up to Okanagan Centre. At one point, a reported 5,000 spectators were in attendance. At the 1966 event, the Okanagan Auto Sport Club (OASC) realized that the hill climb had grown too large for the Okanagan Centre location and approached the City of Kelowna for permission to use the newly-paved Knox Mountain Parkway. It was a welcomed move by all. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

This historic photo is of the Okanagan Hill Climb, which took place from 1962 to 1965.

The Okanagan Hill Climb came before the Knox Mountain Hill Climb and was held in Okanagan Centre starting on Camp Road and running up past the present-day location of Gray Monk Winery.

According to the Facebook group Old Kelowna, the race was so popular that drivers from circuits like Westwood in Coquitlam and other circuits from around the Pacific Northwest would make the trip up to Okanagan Centre.

At one point, a reported 5,000 spectators were in attendance. At the 1966 event, the Okanagan Auto Sport Club (OASC), realized that the Hillclimb had grown too large for the Okanagan Centre location and approached the City of Kelowna for permission to use the newly-paved Knox Mountain Parkway.

It was a welcomed move by all.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.