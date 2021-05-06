A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the May Day Parade on Bernard Avenue in 1910. Celebrated on May 1, May Day is a spring festival and usually a public holiday. The day included dances, singing and cake. International Workers’ Day may also be referred to as “May Day”, but it is a different celebration from the traditional May Day. In Kelowna, Rutland May Days is one of the city’s longest-running festivals, taking place over the Victoria Day long weekend. The festival was cancelled in 2020 and again this year due to the COVID pandemic. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

