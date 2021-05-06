This historic photo is of the May Day Parade on Bernard Avenue in 1910. Celebrated on May 1, May Day is a spring festival and usually a public holiday. The day included dances, singing and cake. International Workers’ Day may also be referred to as “May Day”, but it is a different celebration from the traditional May Day. In Kelowna, Rutland May Days is one of the city’s longest-running festivals, taking place over the Victoria Day long weekend. The festival was cancelled in 2020 and again this year due to the COVID pandemic. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

May Day parade circa 1910

This historic photo is of the May Day Parade on Bernard Avenue circa 1910.

Celebrated on May 1, May Day is a spring festival and usually a public holiday. The day includes daces, singing and cake.

International Workers’ Day may also be referred to as “May Day”, but it is a different celebration from the traditional May Day.

In Kelowna, Rutland May Days are one of the city’s longest-running festivals, held in centennial park, and takes place over five days on the Victoria Day weekend. The festival was cancelled in 2020 and this year due to the pandemic.

If you have photos of Kelowna's historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Most Read