A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the Bellevue Hotel in 1910. At the time the going rate for a hotel room was $2 per day. The Bellevue hotel was located on the corner of where Lakeshore and Collett roads are today in the Mission area of Kelowna. Bellevue started as a family home of Gifford Thomson Senior, his wife Harriet, and nine children. After a brief time in Benvoulin, they moved to Okanagan Mission, planted an orchard, and built the house that was later to become the Bellevue Hotel. Originally called the Craigielea, the property was sold to J.H. Baillie, who turned the large house into a hotel about 1907. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share, please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

