A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the Crossroads Snack Bar and Service Station, featured sometime in the 1950s. The snack bar was located at Reid’s Corner at Highway 97 in Kelowna. Barry Green shared the photo on the Facebook page Old Kelowna. Many who lived along Old Vernon Road remember going to Crossroads as the local corner shop for groceries. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

