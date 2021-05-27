A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the original tower being replaced at the Benvoulin Heritage Church in 1953. Originally a Presbyterian Church, it was built in 1892 in the gothic revival style and served the community until 1964. Another restoration was completed in the 1980s and it has since become a popular location for weddings. According to the Central Okanagan Heritage Society, the Benvoulin Church is located at what was once the Benvoulin Townsite, which was laid out by pioneer land promoter G.G. McKay. This is also the site of the McIver House, built in the 1890s and is one of Kelowna’s unique heritage settings. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

