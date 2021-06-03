A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the Bankhead pond shown in the foreground, circa 1909.

The pond was a winter source of ice that was stored in sawdust-filled sheds and then used during the hot summer months, according to the Facebook page Old Kelowna.

The photo was shared on the Facebook page by G.H.E. Hudson with the description: Kelowna, B.C. The Orchard City From Dilworth Mountain.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

