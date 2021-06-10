A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Reid’s Corner and the Lifesavers Truck – “The Candy With the HOLE”.

Taken sometime between the 1940 and 1950s, this photo was shared with the Facebook group Old Kelowna by Barbara Champagne.

She was going through an old photo album of her mother’s when she came across this picture.

