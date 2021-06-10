This historic photo is of Reid's Corner and the Lifesavers Truck - "The Candy With the HOLE". Taken sometime between the 1940 and 1950s, this photo was shared with the Facebook group Old Kelowna by Barbara Champagne. She was going through an old photo album of her mother's when she came across this picture. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Reid’s Corner cira 1940-50

This historic photo is of Reid’s Corner and the Lifesavers Truck – “The Candy With the HOLE”.

Taken sometime between the 1940 and 1950s, this photo was shared with the Facebook group Old Kelowna by Barbara Champagne.

She was going through an old photo album of her mother’s when she came across this picture.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Challenge your friends and co-workers to raise funds for the Kelowna BC SPCA
Next story
KSS still grieving over loss of students

Just Posted

Greta Reid with GetintheLoop Okanagan and her dog. (Contributed)
Challenge your friends and co-workers to raise funds for the Kelowna BC SPCA

Register for Lock-in for Love and help the Kelowna BC SPCA reach its goal

This historic photo is of Reid's Corner and the Lifesavers Truck - "The Candy With the HOLE". Taken sometime between the 1940 and 1950s, this photo was shared with the Facebook group Old Kelowna by Barbara Champagne. She was going through an old photo album of her mother's when she came across this picture. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

Reid’s Corner cira 1940-50

A memorial is still in place today along Gordon Drive in memory of the three Ecole Kelowna Senior Secondary Grade 12 students who lost their lives in a car crash that occurred near midnight on Tuesday, May 25. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
KSS still grieving over loss of students

Support of community recognized by students and staff

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry students and Okanagan Forest Task Force volunteers worked together cleaning up a makeshift shooting range along Postill Lake Road. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Rutland forestry students, forest task force clean up backcountry together

“I tell people all the time, we need to leave better kids for our planet,” Kane Blake said

Plans for the Westbank Museum beautification project (Westbank Museum/Contributed).
Westbank Museum makes progress in beautification project

The museum is auctioning a brand new guitar in its last push of fundraising

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Jane Linden
KCR: Volunteering keeps you active

Kelowna Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Trudeau leaves Canada today for a G7 summit as the country is seized by tragedy and demands of justice for Indigenous peoples and Muslims. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau travels to G7, NATO as Canada grapples with Islamophobia, residential schools

Prime minister making his first trip outside the country in more than a year

A woman jogs past a mural as indoor fitness classes and gyms remain closed in Calgary on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Two Prairie provinces hit hard by the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be loosening some of their public health restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta to lift some restrictions; Manitoba to release reopening plan

Prairie provinces unveiling or implementing next step in lifting pandemic restrictions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File) (File)
Privacy watchdog says RCMP’s use of facial-recognition tool broke law

Privacy commissioner issues report on the force’s information gathering from U.S. firm Clearview A

Darrien McWatters of Summerland came out publicly as transgender in January, 2018. (Contributed)
Summerland firefighter’s transgender identity began 3 years ago

‘My personality hasn’t changed. I just say I’m in a prettier package now.’

Alberta resident Rocky Whitford was found dead inside a GR Baker Hospital bathroom due to an apparent suicide on May 13. (Submitted Photo)
Widow of man in mental health distress questions Cariboo hospital protocol

Warning: This story contains details about suicide that may be distressing.

(Black Press Media files)
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases

Stephen Bronstein was suspended for one month and fined $4,000

Most Read