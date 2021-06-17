A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Around the World Mini Golf circa the 1970s.

This photo is from a photocard posted to the Facebook group Old Kelowna. The photo features Jeff Franchini, whose parents used to own the mini-golf in the 1970s.

The golf course was located near the Four Seasons Motel at the intersection of Highway 33 and 97.

Franchini is featured in this image, he is the kid in the shorts at the top middle of the photo.

