A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Chapin’s Cafe, located at 275 Bernard Avenue, circa 1940.

According to the Facebook Old Kelowna, where the picture was shared, this is a rarely seen photo of Chapin’s Cafe owner Fred Fleck.

The cafe started out at 217B Bernard in the 1920s before moving up the street. Today, the cafe is the current location of Bai Tong Thai Food.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

history