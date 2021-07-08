This historic photo is of Chapin's Cafe, located at 275 Bernard Avenue, circa 1940. According to the Facebook Old Kelowna, where the picture was shared, this is a rarely seen photo of Chapin's Cafe owner Fred Fleck. The cafe started out at 217B Bernard in the 1920s before moving up the street. Today, the cafe is the current location of Bai Tong Thai Food. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Chapin’s Cafe 1940

This historic photo is of Chapin’s Cafe, located at 275 Bernard Avenue, circa 1940.

According to the Facebook Old Kelowna, where the picture was shared, this is a rarely seen photo of Chapin’s Cafe owner Fred Fleck.

The cafe started out at 217B Bernard in the 1920s before moving up the street. Today, the cafe is the current location of Bai Tong Thai Food.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

history

Previous story
VIDEO: Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue comes alive this summer
Next story
City of Kelowna seeking public input for Glenmore park proposal

Just Posted

Proposed design of Ballou Park (Photo City Of Kelowna)
City of Kelowna seeking public input for Glenmore park proposal

This historic photo is of Chapin's Cafe, located at 275 Bernard Avenue, circa 1940. According to the Facebook Old Kelowna, where the picture was shared, this is a rarely seen photo of Chapin's Cafe owner Fred Fleck. The cafe started out at 217B Bernard in the 1920s before moving up the street. Today, the cafe is the current location of Bai Tong Thai Food. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

Several Peachland residents gathered to take a stand against clearcut logging to protect the community's watershed. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
‘Full forests are the best wildfire defence’: Peachland watershed group

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A 70-year-old woman ran 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days