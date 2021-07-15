This historic photo is of the Kelowna race track with Dilworth Mountain in the background. The track was located near the foot of Knox Mountain. The photo is actually a 1910's postcard by G.H.E. Hudson, given to the British Columbia Postcards Collection, a digital initiative of Simon Fraser University Library. It was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Kelowna race track in 1910

This historic photo is of the Kelowna race track with Dilworth Mountain in the background.

The track was located near the foot of Knox Mountain.

The photo is actually a 1910’s postcard by G.H.E. Hudson, given to the British Columbia Postcards Collection, a digital initiative of Simon Fraser University Library.

It was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page.

