A look back at Kelowna’s past

Driving up Knox Mountain

This historic photo was submitted to the Kelowna Capital News by David Ireland.

Pictured is him driving his Mini Cooper just below Gray Monk Winery on Hare Road.

The photo was taken by Mike Talbot using Ireland’s mother’s camera. He believes the year of the photo is 1964 the same year as his Mini Cooper.

Ireland won second place in Sedans Class 3, for the Okanagan Auto Sports Club.

He recently found an old shoebox with old videos of the event.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

