A look back at Kelowna’s past

A promotional photo of Big White circa 1970

This historic photo of Big White Ski Resort takes us back to 1972.

The photo was shared to Old Kelowna Facebook page by James Potts.

Potts also shared a small piece of his family history, citing the picture was used as a Big White promotion photo back in the 1970’s. His grandfather was Jack Serwa and his uncle was Clifford Serwa.

Clifford Serwa was the co-founder of Big White Ski Resort, and his granddaughter is Kelsey Serwa is a retired Canadian freestyle skier from Kelowna, who won a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Big White opened in 1963 with one T-bar.

A look back at Kelowna's past

