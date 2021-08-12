A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the aftermath of the great storm of 1997, that tossed boats around in the Yacht Club marina, took down many trees in City Park and caused a lot of damage all around town.

Rob Liboiron shared this photo, of residents gathering downtown to survey the damage from the storm, to the Old Kelowna Facebook page.

“I remember this storm. It changed city park forever,” said Rita Halter, on Facebook.

While Rhys Williams commented, that he was was on the lake when that storm hit.

“Sunk my 20 ft boat. Waves were incredible. Boats were smashing against the rocks near Paul’s tomb.”

