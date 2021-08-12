This historic photo is of the aftermath of the great storm of 1997, that tossed boats around in the Yacht Club marina, took down many trees in City Park and caused a lot of damage all around town. Rob Liboiron shared this photo, of residents gathering downtown to survey the damage from the storm, to the Old Kelowna Facebook page. "I remember this storm. It changed city park forever," said Rita Halter, on Facebook. While Rhys Williams commented, that he was was on the lake when that storm hit. "Sunk my 20 ft boat. Waves were incredible. Boats were smashing against the rocks near Paul's tomb." If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

The great storm of 1997

This historic photo is of the aftermath of the great storm of 1997, that tossed boats around in the Yacht Club marina, took down many trees in City Park and caused a lot of damage all around town.

Rob Liboiron shared this photo, of residents gathering downtown to survey the damage from the storm, to the Old Kelowna Facebook page.

“I remember this storm. It changed city park forever,” said Rita Halter, on Facebook.

While Rhys Williams commented, that he was was on the lake when that storm hit.

“Sunk my 20 ft boat. Waves were incredible. Boats were smashing against the rocks near Paul’s tomb.”

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

history

Previous story
West Kelowna student earns $8K scholarship

Just Posted

Conservative MP Tracy Gray rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Banned from Kelowna Pride events, MP refuses to apologize for conversion therapy vote

George Morgan is headed to the University of British Columbia this fall. (Contributed)
West Kelowna student earns $8K scholarship

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Dolphins have ‘names’ for each other

(Contributed)
Rollover on Leathead in Kelowna