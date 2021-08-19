This historic photo is of two girls floating down ‘Lave Creek’ in a log boat at the Flintstones Bedrock City in the 1980s. Pat Passmore-Goertzen shared the photo with the Facebook page Old Kelowna. Flintstones Bedrock City was open from 1968 to 1998 and was located at Highway 97 North and McCurdy Road. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share, please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Lava Creek at Flintstones Bedrock City

history

