Last week the Kelowna Capital News chose a historic photo from the Flintstones Bedrock City in the 1980s. This photo of two girls floating down ‘Lave Creek’ in a log boat seemed to gain a lot of traction. In response, Capital News received a photo from the Simister family taken in 1976. Marlene sent a photo of Bryan (seven), Blair (six), and Joanne (one), who were all originally from Melville Sask. and now live in Saskatoon Sask. Flintstones Bedrock City was open from 1968 to 1998 and was located at Highway 97N and McCurdy Road. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Flintstones Bedrock City circa 1976

