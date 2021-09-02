A look back at Kelowna’s past

The historic photos of Kelowna’s Flintstones Bedrock City have been gaining some traction.

For the last two weeks, residents have been sending the Capital News their memories of the good times from the 1970 and 1980s at the famous Okanagan attraction.

This week Richard Wiens, shared a photo from 1974 of him and his sister Lory at Flintstones Bedrock City.

He said he is the adorable kid in the photo who was taken to the theme park on a weekend.

Flintstones Bedrock City was open from 1968 to 1998 and was located at Highway 97N and McCurdy Road.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

