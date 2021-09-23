This historic photo is of Kelowna's Royal Bank of Canada in the 1920s at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Mill Street. The Royal Bank was the second bank to set up in the city, originally in 1907 in the old wood-frame first Lequime store, across Bernard Avenue. It then moved to the Bernard and Mill location and remained there until the 1960s, when Montreal Trust, another national financial institution, became the new occupant. Today, this is the location of Kelly O'Bryan's.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Kelowna’s Royal Bank of Canada circa 1920s

If you have photos of Kelowna's historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

