A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the City Park Cafe, circa 1920s.

The cafe was owned by J. Quong and was located on the northeast corner of Abbott Street and Harvey Avenue, where the Prestige Beach House sits today.

According to the Old Kelowna Facebook page, the Quong family operated this business from 1913 until it closed in 1964.

“They were well known for staying open as long as customers wanted making it a favourite late-night hangout for many years,” stated the Facebook page.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

history