A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Rutland Road looking north, perhaps taken sometime after 1935.

According to Jeanette Weber, the Meat Market featured to the right of the photo, was built by her father in 1935 and sold in 1955.

Also along the street at the time was the Rutland Hall (left) and a gas station just behind the trees.

The image was taken from a 2015 Central Okanagan Heritage Week video on YouTube titled: “Main Street: At the Heart of the Community”.

