A view of Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue in 1953, looking west from Water Street. (Contributed)

This historic photo of Bernard Avenue shows a glimpse of Kelowna’s main drag circa 1953.

The photo shows a sign pointing travellers to the Westbank ferry service, which ran from 1885 through 1958.

Also seen is Kelowna’s historic Paramount Theatre, which opened on June 16, 1949 with a seating capacity for 839. The theatre closed in 2016 and now houses a Tim Hortons.

