A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of an apple packing plant, in Kelowna, taken sometime in the early 1900s.

Harry Wolff sent the photo to the Capital News after friends of his living in Sandbach, Cheshire (United Kingdom) found it at a public auction, possibly from someone’s private estate.

The friends thought it would be nice for Wolff to have after they visited Kelowna some years ago.

