A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of a Volkswagon Rabbit crossing one of the KVR trestles in 1987.

The photo was shared to the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Arlene Hildred, and features her and her husband in the car.

She said the trestles are located just after leaving the parking lot of Myra Canyon.

