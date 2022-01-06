This historic photo is of the S.S. Sicamous tied up at the Kelowna dock in the early part of the last century. The S.S. Sicamous spent many winters of the last century tied up at the dock due to the frozen waters of Okanagan Lake. The photo was formally the property of A.E. Wright before it was donated to the Kelowna Museum. This photo was shared with the Capital News by avid reader Wayne. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

S.S. Sicamous in the winter

This historic photo is of the S.S. Sicamous tied up at the Kelowna dock in the early part of the last century.

The S.S. Sicamous spent many winters of the last century tied up at the dock due to the frozen waters of Okanagan Lake.

The photo was formally the property of A.E. Wright before it was donated to the Kelowna Museum. This photo was shared with the Capital News by avid reader Wayne.

