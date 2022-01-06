A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the S.S. Sicamous tied up at the Kelowna dock in the early part of the last century.

The S.S. Sicamous spent many winters of the last century tied up at the dock due to the frozen waters of Okanagan Lake.

The photo was formally the property of A.E. Wright before it was donated to the Kelowna Museum. This photo was shared with the Capital News by avid reader Wayne.

