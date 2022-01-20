A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of a typical winter scene in downtown Kelowna circa 1940.

During this time buildings at the foot of Queensway were covered in a blanket of snow while Okanagan Lake remained open to ferry traffic.

The photo was given to the Capital News by reader Wayne.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

historyKelowna