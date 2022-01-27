A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the Kelowna Shippers’ Union building on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Abbot Street.

The building was constructed in 1899 by H.H. Raymer.

To the right of the building is the Lakeview Hotel. In the photo appears to be a lady on a horse walking along in a fair bit of water.

The photo was given to the Capital News by reader Wayne.

