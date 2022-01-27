This historic photo is of the Kelowna Shippers’ Union building on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Abbot Street. The building was constructed in 1899 by H.H. Raymer. To the right of the building is the Lakeview Hotel. In the photo appears to be a lady on a horse walking along in a fair bit of water. The photo was given to the Capital News by reader Wayne. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Kelowna Shippers’ Union building

This historic photo is of the Kelowna Shippers’ Union building on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Abbot Street.

The building was constructed in 1899 by H.H. Raymer.

To the right of the building is the Lakeview Hotel. In the photo appears to be a lady on a horse walking along in a fair bit of water.

The photo was given to the Capital News by reader Wayne.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

historyKelowna

Previous story
QUIZ: Celebrating the joy of reading

Just Posted

The Central Okanagan Board of Education has adopted a vaccination mandate for all staff, one of seven school districts to do so while 25 others have declined the measure. (File photo)
Central Okanagan Board of Education adopts COVID vaccine mandate for staff

The development of the printing press in the 1400s led to the creation of books and other printed materials for the public to read. This file photo shows the first edition of the Alberni Valley News rolling through the press at the Black Press printing plant in Ladysmith. (Alberni Valley News file photo)
QUIZ: Celebrating the joy of reading

12 individuals (14 total) jumped into Okanagan Lake on Wednesday to raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Dipping into Okanagan Lake for mental health awareness

Orthopedic surgeries are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, incurring most of the cancellations. See story on page 3. (Jacqueline Gelineau - Capital News)
Kelowna Chief of Orthopedic Surgery advocates for private surgical clinics