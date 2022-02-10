A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of downtown Kelowna in the spring of 1906.

Back in 1906, Kelowna didn’t have the sails at the foot of Bernard Avenue by Okanagan Lake, instead, two dying drees sat in the sculpture’s place.

That spring, revitalization of downtown took place to build an addition to the dock. Pictured is the wood on the shore waiting to be constructed.

This photo was shared with the Capital News by reader Wayne.

