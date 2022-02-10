This historic photo is of downtown Kelowna in the spring of 1906. Back in 1906, Kelowna didn't have the sails at the foot of Bernard Avenue by Okanagan Lake, instead, two dying drees sat in the sculpture's place. That spring, revitalization of downtown took place to build an addition to the dock. Pictured is the wood on the shore waiting to be constructed. This photo was shared with the Capital News by reader Wayne. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Downtown circa 1906

This historic photo is of downtown Kelowna in the spring of 1906.

Back in 1906, Kelowna didn’t have the sails at the foot of Bernard Avenue by Okanagan Lake, instead, two dying drees sat in the sculpture’s place.

That spring, revitalization of downtown took place to build an addition to the dock. Pictured is the wood on the shore waiting to be constructed.

This photo was shared with the Capital News by reader Wayne.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

historyKelowna

Previous story
KCR: Volunteers make the world go ‘round

Just Posted

Reconsideration of the idea to convert Bellevue Creek and Dorothea Walker elementary schools into single track French Immersion and English student programs, a variation from the school district's current dual track policy, was rejected by the Central Okanagan Board of Education. (File photo)
Single track option rejected again for two Mission elementary schools

Crash on Cooper Road. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)
Vehicles T-bone on Cooper Road in Kelowna

Missy MacKintosh and Liana Boisvert take time out for a photo during the Small Business BC Awards, where MisMacK Clean Cosmetics was in the top five in the Best Youth Entrepreneur category. (Contributed)
Nominate your favourite small Okanagan business for a provincial award

(File photo/Black Press Media)
Kelowna council serves up liquor licence support for new brewery