A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the Eldorado Arms, taken some time in the 1960s. The Eldorado Arms Hotel was popular in the 1950s and ‘60s with locals. It hosted dog shows, garden parties, weddings and croquet. The photo was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Elizabeth Hunter. One social media commenter posted that during his time as a volunteer firefighter, the hotel was used for doing search and rescues off the back balcony. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

