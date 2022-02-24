A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of a group of people gathered at the CPR wharf on Bernard Avenue in 1914. Capital News reader 'Wild and Wooley Wayne' submitted the photo and notes to look at the top of the buildings on Bernard as there are barrels full of water, in case of the event of a fire.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

historyKelowna

