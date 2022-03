This historic photo is of Kelowna’s Growers Exchange area circa 1951.

At the bottom of the photo is Ellis Street and Doyle Avenue. The old Train Station is at the top centre of the image.

The photo was posted on the Facebook Page Old Kelowna.

