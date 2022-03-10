A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the Kelowna Fire Brigade dating back to 1914. Firemen are pictured gathering on the Kelowna Fire Brigade truck number one. Chains are seen on the tires of the truck as the photo was taken sometime during the winter. This photo was shared with the Capital News by “Wild and Wooley Wayne.” If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share, please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

If you have photos of Kelowna's historic past that you would like to share

