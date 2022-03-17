A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo dates back 100 years to when the Turton/Ward family picked apples on their Kelowna orchard.

The orchard was turned into a vineyard in the 1990s to prepare for the View Winery to open.

According to Old Kelowna, The View Winery is celebrating 100 years in 2022 in the vintage packing house that is now home to the winery/cidery.

