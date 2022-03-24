A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the L.A. Hayman’s Clovelly circa 1907.

Back in the fall of 1907, the L.A. Hayman’s Clovelly made two trips per week to Bear Creek, hauled feed and lumber to ranches along the lake, brought fruit to Kelowna and served as a ferry to Westbank.

This photo shows the Clovelly’s scow is loaded with horses.

