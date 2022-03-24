This historic photo is of the L.A. Hayman's Clovelly circa 1907. Back in the fall of 1907, the L.A. Hayman's Clovelly made two trips per week to Bear Creek, hauled feed and lumber to ranches along the lake, brought fruit to Kelowna and served as a ferry to Westbank. This photo shows the Clovelly's scow is loaded with horses. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

L.A. Hayman’s Clovelly

This historic photo is of the L.A. Hayman’s Clovelly circa 1907.

Back in the fall of 1907, the L.A. Hayman’s Clovelly made two trips per week to Bear Creek, hauled feed and lumber to ranches along the lake, brought fruit to Kelowna and served as a ferry to Westbank.

This photo shows the Clovelly’s scow is loaded with horses.

