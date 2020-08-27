A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Kelowna’s Rainbow Auto Court was located at 1810 Vernon Road. The photo was taken around 1944.

The present day location of where the auto court was located would be right around the intersection of Gordon Drive and Laurier Ave, near the Capri Mall.

It was prominently advertised on the roof of the Westside Ferry Dock Snack Bar.

The photo was donated to the Facebook group Old Kelowna from Erskine Burnett’s B.C.’s Inland Empire Album.

