A look back at Kelowna’s past

Rainbow Auto Court, circa 1944

This historic photo is of Kelowna’s Rainbow Auto Court was located at 1810 Vernon Road. The photo was taken around 1944.

The present day location of where the auto court was located would be right around the intersection of Gordon Drive and Laurier Ave, near the Capri Mall.

It was prominently advertised on the roof of the Westside Ferry Dock Snack Bar.

The photo was donated to the Facebook group Old Kelowna from Erskine Burnett’s B.C.’s Inland Empire Album.

In case you missed it?

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Kelowna lowers water restrictions for southeast neighbourhoods

Just Posted

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Rainbow Auto Court, circa 1944

40 Under 40: Brandon Panopoulos

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

40 Under 40: Ester Pike

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

Serious collision closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

Traffic is backed up in both directions in the Black Mountain area

UPDATE: Police confirm man shot at Ramada Hotel, search for suspect continues

RCMP are responding to 2100 Harvey Avenue

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Interior Health reports four new COVID-19 cases

Within IH, 171 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Precautions urged to prevent surge in COVID-19 numbers in Summerland

Chamber manager concerned about possible increase in new daily cases

COLUMN: Federal government changes benefit plan

Canada Emergency Response Benefit will come to an end in September

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Worried about COVID-19?

Protection from viruses using whole body vibration

TikTok celebrity spotted in Okanagan

Datrie visits Vernon, Kelowna, Peachland, Vancouver, Victoria

Construction goes ahead on North Okanagan daycare

184 residents signed petition to stop construction of daycare in park space

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Most Read